WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Tickets for the 2024 Eclipse Over Texas are ready to purchase right now!

People from all over will have a one-of-a-kind experience viewing the eclipse live from Waco. On April 8, 2024, the moon will travel in front of the sun and block out all but a small halo – also known as a total eclipse.

People will have the opportunity to view the four minute and 13 second-long eclipse from Waco’s very own Touchdown Alley, outside of the McLane stadium.

“The City of Waco is really excited to be able to partner with Baylor University, Lowell Observatory and Discovery Channel to host this event right here in Waco on the Baylor campus,” said City of Waco Director of Communications and Marketing Monica Sedelmeier.

She continues, “We just really look forward to not only our community and residents being able to take advantage of this, but also the guests and visitors that we will have.”

The overall experience will include four days of fun eclipse activities – from a Brazos Night concert, to an eclipse festival, a glow fun run and food trucks from your local favorites.

According to organizers with the Discovery Channel and the Lowell Observatory – during the total eclipse, viewers will be able to see and hear nocturnal animals, a 360-degree sunset and bright stars and planets in the middle of the day.

The last total eclipse occurred in August 2017, and the next one after the 2024 eclipse will not come until 20 years later – in August 2044.

Dr. Danielle Adams with Lowell Observatory shares why this is a can’t-miss event, “I think that it’s kind of funny to do so much traveling for four minutes. And the thing is that you can’t see that outside of a solar eclipse. This is one of those rare celestial events where the pictures do not do it justice.”

You can purchase tickets and learn more about the event by visiting here.