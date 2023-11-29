HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – Midway High School students are continuing their legacy of exceptional academic performance, with the district’s highest-ever number receiving national recognition through the National Merit and College Board programs.

The district says that the record has been set with a total of 24 honorees – including eight National Merit Commended Scholars, three National African American Recognition Program Scholars, 13 National Hispanic Recognition Program Scholars and two National Indigenous Recognition Program Scholars. Two students earned recognition through more than one program.

The district says that this record-breaking group has a wide range of interests, from creative writing to esports. The group includes varsity athletes, musicians, dancers, club founders and state-level competitors who collectively serve over 17 local organizations as community volunteers. Among them are aspiring medical students, computer scientists, architects, film producers and engineers.

Out of over 1.3 million juniors who entered the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, only 34,000 are named Commended Students. Midway’s eight Commended Students are part of this elite group who scored among the top three percent in the nation.

Photo of Midway High School’s National Merit and College Board honorees from left to right: (back row) Cameron Johnson, Luis S. Lopez, Sayladah Bodu, Isaiah Hilkemann, Oliver Hanchey, Jonathan Melichar, Javier Gonzalez Sanchez, (middle row) Priya West, Cole Baldwin, Jayven Watson, Sam Espen, Wyatt Thaller, Harris Meyer, Elena Torres De Jesus, Carolyn Lopez, Zoe Hernandez, Gabriel Lugo, (seated) Kaitlin Robinson, Olivia Machado, Gabriela Gonzalez Alanis, Rylie Graham, Adriana Salazar, Mia Campos Martinez, and Maria Isabel Hinojos. (Courtesy: Midway ISD)

Commended:

Cole Baldwin

Sam Espen

Oliver Hanchey

Isaiah Hilkemann

Cameron Johnson

Jonathan Melichar

Harris Meyer

Priya West

The district says that Midway students have a strong history of success in College Board’s national recognition programs, which award academic honors to underrepresented students who excel on the PSAT/NMSQT/PSAT10 exams and have a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

National African American Recognition:

Sayladah Bodu

Kaitlin Robinson

Jayven Watson

National Hispanic Recognition:

Mia Campos Martinez

Zoe Hernandez

Maria Isabel Hinojos

Carolyn Lopez

Luis S. Lopez

Gabriel Lugo

Javier Gonzalez Sanchez

Gabriela Gonzalez Alanis

Olivia Machado

Adriana Salazar

Wyatt Thaller

Elena Torres De Jesus

Jayven Watson

National Indigenous Recognition:

Rylie Graham

Wyatt Thaller