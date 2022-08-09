MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – At around 12:57 p.m., A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue Honda Civic for a speeding violation on I-35.

As the Trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver failed to yield and began to evade the State Trooper.

The driver took off in a high rate of speed, cutting through parking lots, and driving on the wrong side of the road in attempt to evade arrest. The driver at one point tried to ram the Trooper’s vehicle, however, the Trooper took evasive action and avoided a collision.

The pursuing Trooper followed the Honda into the city limits of Robinson as the driver discarded items out of the vehicle. The Honda left the roadway at State Loop 340, drove into a creek bed, and caught fire.

The suspect was eventually arrested by pursuing Trooper’s and taken into custody.

The driver was identified as 29-year-old Sean Riley Marcus, of Bruceville, Texas. Marcus was arrested for Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle, Tampering Fabricate Physical Evidence, and Aggrevated Assault Against Public Servant.