Gholson (FOX 44/KWKT) — The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a shooting that sent at least three people to the hospital Monday afternoon, including the suspected shooter.

According to Sheriff Parnell McNamara, a man shot at least two people around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, at a house in the 900 block of Wagoner Road. He could not say what sparked the shooting, but the victims and the shooter may be related.

When deputies and DPS Troopers got to the scene, the suspect had barricaded himself in the home.

After a short amount of time, Sheriff McNamara says the shooter came out of the house with two guns and opened fire on authorities. He did not hit anyone, but deputies and troopers returned fire and hit the suspect, killing him.

The conditions of the three victims is unknown at this time.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.