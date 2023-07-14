WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Kids of all ages will be learning about science, technology, engineering and math in a fun way at Baylor’s Mayborn Museum!

The third annual STEMfest will be taking place this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. This is a free community event with several interactive and engaging activities, demonstrations and explorations!

This year’s there is “Inquiry and Sleuthing”, which matches the special ongoing exhibit “Scooby-Doo! Mansion Mayhem.” The event also seeks to build awareness, opportunity and education for STEM in the Region 12 community.

The Mayborn Museum is located at 1300 S University Parks Drive. For more information on this event, you can go here.