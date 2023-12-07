Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 29-year-old Waco man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after entering a guilty plea to murder charges in the May 2022 shooting death of 29-year-old Lydia Mendoza.

Oscar Thomas Lopez had been charged with killing Mendoza in front of her children.

The Waco Police Department says Special Crimes Detectives discovered Mendoza went with her cousin to pick up a large amount of money from her ex-husband’s friend. When they got to a Morrow Avenue location, the detectives say Lopez got out of a second car, opened Mendoza’s car door and opened fire. Mendoza died, and her cousin was seriously injured.

Mendoza’s two young children were also in the car, watching the death of their mother. They were not physically hurt.

McLennan County prosecutor Will Hix offered the following statement following the sentencing in 19th District Court:

“The evidence that was gathered by the diligent investigation in this case proved two things: this Defendant was undeniably guilty, and that his choice was undeniably evil. Our ability to resolve this case swiftly is thanks to Detective Woodruff with Waco PD. This defendant deserves to serve every single minute of his 45 year sentence.”