Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — A 60-year-old man is accused of trying to kidnap a 10-year-old girl Friday.

Waco Police Officers say Jimmy Rich was talking to the girl at a business near the 4600 block of Franklin Ave. at 12:04 p.m. They say Rich asked the child is she wanted to see the cat in his car and possibly but it.

According to officers, Rich grabbed the girl’s hand but she got away. They say the store’s manager saw what happened and called police.

By the time officers got to the business, they say he had left. U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrest Rich in the 500 block of Town Oaks Drive on an unrelated aggravated kidnapping charge.

Rich will now face an additional charge of attempted kidnapping, according to police.