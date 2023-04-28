Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: A 19th District Court jury has sentenced Quest Alabaughn Jones to 60 years in prison, and has assessed him a $10,000 fine after finding him guilty of murder the night before.

Jones could have faced up to 99 years or life in the case in which he was found guilty of the February 3, 2019 shooting death of Sherill Carter.

The jury deliberated late into the night on Thursday to find him guilty. He claimed he was outside his house at 5630 Wilshire Drive smoking the night his wife died, that he heard shots and went into the house to see an intruder who he claimed shot Carter. Waco Police said she had been shot several times.

Police early on in the investigation considered him a person of interest in the case, and cited ongoing violence in the home.

This was the second trial on the charges for Jones. The first one in 2022 ended up in a mistrial when the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Prosecutor Maddie Branch said:

“Sherrell Carter’s family finally has peace thanks to the diligent and attentive jurors wo took their time to ensure their decision was right and just.

“We want to thank the Waco PD for their hard work on this case. Quest Jones is now a convicted murderer because of their relentless efforts to find the truth.”

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said:

“Our team of prosecutors and investigators continue to diligently prepare for trials and another violent offender is now off our streets. Our office will continue to be a voice for victims and seek harsh sentences for those who do harm in our community.”