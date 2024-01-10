WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Aspen Institute Pilot Program has recently awarded the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network (HOTBHN) $60,000 for “Opportunity Youth.”

“Opportunity Youth,” according to the Aspen Institute, are young people between the age of 16-

24 who are neither enrolled in school nor participating in the labor market, which is about six million youth in the U.S. These youth are there for missing opportunities to both earn and learn, more likely to suffer from challenges in adulthood such as lower lifetime earnings, and a more significant change of unemployment and poorer health.

HOTBHN says it will use the Aspen Institute Award funding to achieve the community goal of supporting local Opportunity Youth to enter employment and education pathways and, ultimately, success. The program design includes a community-collaborative approach which relies on multiple local partners and features responsive to Opportunity Youth.

Strategies to increase Opportunity Youth engagement and success included in the program model are mentoring, wraparound support, using self-determination with a trauma-informed approach, and looking for opportunities to expand pathways to success outside the traditional “train to work” models.

HOTBHN says its Klaras Center for Families (KCF) serves as its Child & Adolescent Behavioral Health Services. It offers assistance and support to families in a six-county catchment area, including Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, Limestone, and McLennan Counties. For more information on KCF services, you can visit hotbhn.org or call 254-752-3451.