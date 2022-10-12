WASHINGTON / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An $800,000 grant has been awarded to the City of Waco under the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge Investment Program.

This was announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) on Wednesday morning, saying these early planning grants -which are going to 23 projects in 23 states – will help fund early phases of project development to create a pipeline of bridge construction projects. This is one of many ways in which the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help build, repair, and replace tens of thousands of bridges in communities across the country.

The City of Waco will use the grant to model and develop alternatives for channel and bridge crossings for seven flood prone bridges over Primrose Creek.

The Department of Transportation says the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Bridge Investment Program, in total, will make the single largest dedicated investment in bridges – $12.5 billion over five years, with nearly $2.4 billion available in Fiscal Year 2022 – since the construction of the Interstate highway system.

The full list of grant awards can be found here. For more information on the Bridge Investment Program, you can go here.