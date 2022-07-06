MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation is assisting with traffic control on the scene of an accident on Highway 6.

The accident happened south of Riesel on Wednesday morning. One vehicle is blocking the northbound travel lanes.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News there were no injuries reported. Northbound Highway 6 traffic will be detoured to the southbound side of the highway.

TXDOT spokesman Jake Smith said late Wednesday morning that when emergency operations at the scene are complete there will be damage assessment and inspection to ensure the roadway’s safety.

DPS spokesman Ryan Howard said how the accident occurred is under investigation, but that it involved an 18 wheeler with part of its trailer hanging off the bridge.

The lane closure was required to allow equipment on the scene to get the wreck removed.

FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.