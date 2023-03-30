Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 29-year-old man with previous history has been brought to McLennan County from California on multiple charges in connection with alleged sexual communications with a local child.

William Scott Kenneth Maple was booked into the McLennan County Jail at 1:40 a.m. Thursday on charges of sexual performance of a child and online solicitation of a minor-explicit communication. He was arrested on the charges with the help of California authorities in an investigation which started two months after he was released from jail there on similar charges.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said in late February detectives started investigating based on a complaint regarding social media communications with the child. Detectives identified Yaple as a suspect, and discovered that he is currently a registered sex offender with a history of Criminal Sexual Conduct in Michigan – as well as having been arrested in 2022 in California for multiple counts related to Possession of Child Porn/Obscene Material.

The local victim was identified as a pre-teen.