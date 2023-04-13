WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Reports of active threats at Baylor University and Texas A&M University have turned out to be false.

The Baylor Department of Public Safety released a statement on Thursday morning, saying that there was no active threat on campus. Baylor Police responded to a call to Waco law enforcement around 9:45 a.m. alleging an active shooter at the university’s ITS building.

Baylor Police cleared the facility, and has confirmed there was no active threat on campus.

In addition, Texas A&M Police also released a statement on Thursday morning, saying the report of an active shooter at the Health Science Center was false, and that there was no threat to campus. The same caller reported an active shooter at other universities, which was also false.