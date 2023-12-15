Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Waco Police Officers are investigating a deadly crash that took place just before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. It happened in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive.

Officers say one man was driving west on Lake Shore when his vehicle veered into oncoming traffic. The vehicle slammed into a second vehicle with a woman behind the wheel.

The man died at the scene of the crash. An ambulance took the woman to the hospital and she is expected to be okay.

The man’s family has been notified, but police are not releasing his name at this time. FOX 44 News will bring you updates on this developing situation as they become available.