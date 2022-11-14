HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – Everyone is safe after a structure fire in Hewitt on Sunday.

The City of Hewitt Fire Department said the fire broke out in the 600 block of Sun Valley Boulevard. Everyone was able to evacuate from the structure, and there were no injuries reported.

The department says that crews were able to stop the fire in the attic and keep it from spreading through the structure. Sun Valley Boulevard was shut down, due to having to lay a supply line across the road. The road has since reopened.