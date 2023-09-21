WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Alta Vista Elementary students participated in a campus parade to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month!

The event took place Thursday afternoon at 3637 Alta Vista Drive. Students, staff, families and administrators all participated!

Hispanic Heritage Month, or HHM, takes place from September 15 through October 15 every year as a time to recognize and celebrate the many contributions, cultures and extensive histories of the American Latino community. For this parade, students were encouraged to dress in clothing from a Central/South American country, as a famous person or to create a poster about a Central/South American country.