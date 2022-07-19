WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Are you currently on a job hunt for full-time or part-time work?

Amazon is now hiring Fulfillment Warehouse Associates for the Waco facility. More than 700 Fulfillment Warehouse Associate positions will be available.

You can be apart of the grand-opening team and join them at the hiring event Friday, July 22, 2022, where they will be conducting walk-in interviews and on-site hiring.

Applicants will be processed and hired on-site, and Workforce Solutions staff will be available to assist job seekers through the application process.

Attendees must bring their original I-9 documents, ID, and Social Security card. For a list of approved documents, you can visit here.

The hiring event will run from 9AM to 7PM at the McLennan County Workforce Solutions Center located at 1416 S. New Road, Waco, TX 76711.

For more information, you can visit here.