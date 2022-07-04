McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – An Amber Alert has been issued for two teens in the McGregor area.

Emiliee Solomon and Aysha Cross are both 14 years old, and have reported been missing from McGregor ever since June 29.



Emiliee Solomon (left) and Aysha Cross (right). (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

Solomon is 5’1″, with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 175 pounds. Cross is 5’2″, with black hair and hazel eyes, and weighs 105 pounds.

Suspect and vehicle descriptions are currently unknown. If you have any information on Solomon and Cross’s whereabouts, you can contact McGregor Police Department at (254) 840-2855.