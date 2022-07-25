WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – American Airlines has announced the addition of one daily departure from the Waco Regional Airport, starting on August 17.

This comes as a result of increased demand, as well as continued growth in commercial air transportation. The City of Waco says this will increase service to six daily departures to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and will add an additional 50 seats to the market.

At the peak of operations at the Waco Regional Airport, American Airlines operated five daily departures to the Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport. COVID-19 greatly impacted service at the Waco Regional Airport by reducing the service to one daily departure.

American Airlines was able to return to pre-pandemic levels as air transportation rebounded, and currently offers five daily departures to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.