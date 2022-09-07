WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Whether you’re new to the Waco area or you’re wanting to see what more the area has to offer, the Find Your Waco event can help!

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will host this event on Thursday, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the the Waco Convention Center’s Freedom Fountain. The event is free to attend, and is open to the public.

Recent graduates, current students, transitioning military veterans and their spouses, area visitors and traditional job seekers are encouraged to attend and discover why Wacoans are proud to call Waco home. For locals and visitors alike, the Find Your Waco event is a great opportunity to learn about different ways to get plugged into the community.

The Chamber says the event will feature exhibitors representing the best that Greater Waco has to offer – including unique restaurants, volunteer organizations, local nightlife, real estate and leasing agencies, and more. Exhibitors can help connect attendees with volunteer opportunities, community organizations and full-time and part-time jobs and internships. Anyone looking to get more involved in the community, make a change or explore what makes Waco a great place to call home can also attend.

For more information on Find Your Waco, you can visit wacochamber.com/FindYourWaco or the official Facebook event.