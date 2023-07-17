Lacy Lakeview, Tx (FOX44) – A two-story apartment complex in Lacy Lakeview was destroyed by fire late Sunday night with several people reported displaced.

Fire departments from several surrounding area communities including Waco, Bellmead, West and Ross responded to assist.

The Heart of Texas Fire Corps sent cooling vehicles for firefighters to rehab from the heat while fighting the fire.

The call came in about 11:30 p.m. with firefighters on the scene through the night.

Investigators were on the scene in the 100 block of Faye Drive Monday morning.

No information on the possible cause of the fire was available early Monday.