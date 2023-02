Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Waco Fire Department says two people have died in an apartment fire Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a fire in the 300 block of Richland Drive around 8 a.m. As soon as they arrived at the Three 44 Apartments, firefighters called out a 2nd alarm.

Waco Fire Department Waco Fire Department

They were able to get the fire under control within minutes, but two people died in the flames.

The exact cause of death has not been determined yet. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.