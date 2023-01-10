WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Greater Waco Sports Commission is now accepting applications for TEAM Waco 2023.

According to the Commission’s official website, TEAM Waco is an initiative created in hopes to knock down physical, mental, or financial barriers for those wishing to participate in sporting events for residents within McLennan County. The application process is now open for those interested in completing the IRONMAN event in October 2023.

If you would like to apply, you can click here. All applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, February 19.

The Greater Waco Sports Commission is an independent non-profit organization created to identify and attract new sports events in McLennan County, while enhancing and retaining existing events to generate positive economic impact and enhance the quality of life. Its vision is that the Greater Waco area will realize its potential as a preferred venue for sports in Texas.