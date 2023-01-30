WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Police report a woman reported kidnapped in Arlington has been located in Waco, and the man suspected of abducting her has been arrested.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said local authorities got a call from Arlington Police for help in locating the 32-year-old kidnapping victim after they developed information she might be in Waco.

After an extensive search, officers found her near the 800 block of North Interstate 35 in Bellmead. At that time, the suspect was no longer with her.

Police were able to determine the identity of a possible suspect, and later found him in the 500 block of North I-35 in Waco. 47-year-old Marvin Alvarado-Padillo was taken into custody and transported to the McLennan County Jail – where he remained Monday with his bond set at $200,000 on a charge of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

Jail records indicated that he was also being held on an immigration charge.