Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 30-year-old Waco man is being held on $1,000,000 bond in connection with shooting May 31 that left four people wounded.

Toylan Brashun Wright Jr remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

At 8:12 p.m. on the day of the shooting, police were called to the 1900 block of Preston Street, initially finding one man and one woman with gunshot wounds.

Two other victims, both men, had already gone to the hospital with gunshot wounds before police arrived.

At the time, police said they believed the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no danger to the general public from the shooter.

No detailed information has been released regarding the exact sequence of events or other circumstances surrounding the shooting.