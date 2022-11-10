BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: An arrest has been made on felony charges in connection with a threat that forced a closure of a Central Texas school.

Classes within the Bruceville-Eddy Independent School District did not meet on Thursday, due to a credible threat being made. The district said in statement Wednesday night that this was done in the best interest of safety for students and staff.

Bruceville-Eddy Police Department Chief Michael Dorsey issued a statement on Thursday morning regarding the investigation. He says that at approximately 7:03 p.m. Wednesday, the department launched the investigation in conjunction with the district in reference to the threat circulating around the Junior High School.

During the investigation, new information prompted a criminal investigation into this matter. After the investigation, Chief Dorsey says the department obtained an arrest warrant for the individual responsible for making the threat. The department made an arrest at 8:17 a.m. Thursday, with the individual being charged with False Alarm or Report – a state jail felony.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have this information as it becomes available.