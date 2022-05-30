DALLAS COUNTY / WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple authorities work together to make an arrest in a case of burglary and credit card abuse.

The Dallas County Sheriffs Office arrested 34-year-old Christopher Samuel, of Duncanville, on Saturday. Samuel has Woodway Public Safety Department warrants charging him with multiple counts of Credit Card Abuse.

During late March, April, and May, the Woodway PSD received several reports of Burglary of Vehicles at Poage Park, Whitehall Park, a local church, and a daycare – in which the suspect stole women’s purses from these vehicles. In many of these cases, the suspect used the stolen credit cards to make large purchases – including large dollar amounts of gift cards.

Woodway detectives were able to link two rental vehicles to these burglaries, and identified Samuel as a primary suspect. Woodway detectives were able to seize Samuel’s personal vehicle after locating it in Fort Worth. A search warrant was executed on this vehicle, which resulted in the recovery of personal belongings to ten different victims in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, two stolen license plates, as well as evidence linking Samuel to the Woodway burglaries.

Woodway detectives have worked closely with various agencies in the metroplex in identifying additional victims, and with the return of stolen property. Each of these agencies had seen a similar spike in burglaries at their local parks, and additional charges are being pursued by these agencies.

Samuel is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail.