Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: A 21-year-old Waco man has been arrested in connection with heavy damage done to a house on May 15 – when a car crashed through a wall.

Alfredo Fernandez was booked into the McLennan County Jail Monday on a charge of failure to stop and render aid in connection with the incident. The crash was reported to police at 3:25 a.m. on May 15 from the occupant of a home in the 3100 block of Cole Avenue.

The occupants were shocked when the car crashed into the home, but all were reported to be okay – with just minor injuries.

The occupants of the car all fled the scene – with Fernandez being identified as a suspect during the course of the investigation.

Bond had not been set on new charges as of Tuesday morning, but was set at $20,000 for two previous charges related to evading arrest in another case.