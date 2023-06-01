WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal crash in Waco on May 17.

The Waco Police Department says that 31-year-old Lee Jordan Murrow, of Marlin, has been charged with Manslaughter and Injury to a Child. This is due to reckless driving, which caused the crash.

The victim in this crash was identified as 81-year-old Dorthey Small of Fountain, Colorado, on May 18.

Waco Police officers originally responded to the 1000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard at 12:14 p.m. on May 17. A Mazda 5 was traveling south down MLK, made a u-turn, and was hit by a second vehicle. This caused the two vehicles to collide with a third vehicle.

Two passengers of the Mazda 5 were ejected and transported to a local hospital. A three-year-old girl suffered minor injuries, and Small was pronounced dead at the hospital. Occupants of the other two vehicles involved were expected to be okay.