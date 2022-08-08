Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police report a 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the June 5 robbery of a 7-Eleven store on Franklin Avenue.

Police were called to the store in the 2500 block of Franklin, and were told that the suspect came into the store and demanded the money – escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was gone when officers arrived moments later, but investigators were able to gather evidence at the scene which led to Dominique Jabrielle Eldridge being identified as a suspect.

Officers located Eldridge on Friday, and he was booked into the McLennan County Jail – where he remained on Monday in lieu $50,000 bond.

Jail records indicate that others were looking for him. He was also being held on a charge of assault causing bodily injury out of Dallas County, along with charges of tampering with physical evidence and bail jumping/failure to appear out of Limestone County.