GOLINDA, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has made an arrest in a weekend vehicle crash.

Troopers responded at approximately 8:25 p.m. Saturday to a head-on crash on US-77 near Levi Parkway, north of Golinda. A Dodge Ram traveling northbound drove onto the wrong side of the roadway and crashed into a Ford F-150.

The occupant of the Ford was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Waco in critical condition. The driver of the Dodge, identified as 39-year-old Clayton Freeman, of Bruceville-Eddy, was determined to be intoxicated and was charged with felony intoxication assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Freeman was booked into the McLennan County Jail. His bond is set at $825,000.