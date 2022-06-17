McLennan County (FOX 44) — A man in the Harris County jail is accused of killing someone in Waco earlier this spring.

Calvin Nichols, Jr. is accused of killing Joseph Craig Thomas, Jr. in Waco on April 3, 2022. Nichols received the arrest warrant while in the Harris County Jail on an unrelated charge.

The shooting took place during a party involving Baylor students in the 2300 block of South 2nd Street, though neither the victim nor the suspected shooter were students.

Officers were called to that location about 2:15 a.m. Sunday when witnesses say a man not originally invited to the party showed up and started threatening people with a gun.

While the officers were on the way, they were informed that shots had been fired.

When the officers got there, they found that an argument had broken out and that a second man had shot the original aggressor.

The man who did the shooting was gone when officers arrived.

Waco Police say this is the ninth murder investigation of 2022 that has resulted in an arrest. There have been 12 murder investigation so far this year.