Lacy Lakeview (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Lacy Lakeview Police Department has made an arrest in a murder that took place on Monday.

Officers went to the 500 block of Greenfield Dr. Monday for a questionable death. They determined 40-year-old Daniel Kirk Boshell died from a gunshot wound.

The department says the investigation lead them to believe that Abel Carlos Hidrago got into an altercation with Boshell that ended with the 40-year-old’s death. Hidrago is now in McLennan County Jail, charged with 1st Degree Murder.

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department says this murder investigation is not connected to any other recent incident.