WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A 24-year-old man is in custody after a shooting that took place late Tuesday night.

Waco Police officers arrived near 20th Street and Reuter Avenue around 10 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound who was sent to a hospital for treatment.

The shooting suspect, identified as Rey David Benitez-Gomez, was not on the scene. Officers say they arrested Benitez-Gomez on Thursday.

Benitez-Gomez is in the McLennan County Jail facing several charges – including Aggravated Assault with a Weapon, Deadly Conduct and Endangering a Minor. His bond is set at $120,000.