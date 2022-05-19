WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department is notifying the public that it is aware of a rumor spreading online about a pursuit its officers had with an individual on Thursday morning.

The department says this individual has been apprehended, and is not Gonzalo Artemio Lopez – the escaped inmate from Leon County.

Officers were assisting an outside agency on a stolen vehicle report from Hillsboro. Officers found the vehicle around 8:30 a.m. near the 1700 Block of Dallas Circle Drive, where the driver started evading police in the vehicle, and later started evading on foot near Bogey Lane.

K-9 Andor was able to apprehend the suspect, identified as 17-year-old Malik Williams, who is charged with evading arrest. Hillsboro PD will be adding additional charges regarding the initial stolen vehicle report.

Waco PD says this was an isolated incident, and has nothing to do with lopez. The Waco Police Department has no reason to believe Lopez is in Waco, and there is not a danger to the public.