Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Waco Police Officers have made an arrest in the murder of 29-year-old Lydia Mendoza. She died from several gunshot wounds on May 1, 2022.

Oscar Thomas Lopez is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The Waco Police Department says Special Crimes Detectives learned that Mendoza went with her cousin to pick up a large amount of money from her ex-husband’s friend.

When they got to Morrow Avenue, the detectives say Lopez got out of a second car, opened Mendoza’s car door and opened fire. Mendoza died and her cousin was seriously injured.

Mendoza’s two young children were also in the car, watching the death of their mother. They were not physically hurt.

Detectives say they hope to make more arrests in connection with the death of Mendoza. If you have any information regarding the death of Lydia Mendoza and the aggravated assault, please call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.