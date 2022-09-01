WOODWAY / ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests have been made after a search warrant led to a seizure of several items and drugs at a local hotel.

Robinson Police Department Lt. Tracy O’Connor tells FOX 44 News that Criminal Investigations executed a search warrant in Woodway on Tuesday. They recovered three stolen guns, multiple stolen credit cards, four ounces of marijuana, and ten grams of cocaine. The guns were stolen from a residence in Robinson.

(Courtesy: Robinson Police Department)

Two arrests were made. One of those arrested has been identified as 38-year-old Levi McKay. According to the McLennan County Jail, he is charged with Burglary of a Building and has a bond set at $3,000. The second person arrested has not been identified.

Levi McKay. (Courtesy: McLennan County Jail)

Lt. O’Connor says the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s FAST Team also assisted in this case.