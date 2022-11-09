WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco and Creative Waco are encouraging community members to help create a collaborative artwork which will welcome people from all over the World to a renovated Waco Regional Airport.

As a part of this update, Creative Waco is accepting community submissions of the phrase “Welcome to Waco” in various cultural languages. A local designer will be commissioned to incorporate this phrase into an artwork covering the corridor linking the Arrival Lounge to the airport’s Main Concourse.

The Main concourse will house a ceiling-mounted sculpture in the building’s largest and tallest space. The second will be a sculpture in the Departure Lounge honoring the Waco Mammoth National Monument and the Waco Mammoth Site.

Community members can submit their “Welcome to Waco” by typing the phrase or uploading a photo of their phrase to https://creativewaco.org/project-calls/ by November 16.