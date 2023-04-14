WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Ascension Providence is celebrating National Blue & Green Day, which takes place during Donate Life Month celebrated every April.

The hospital hosted its official National Blue & Green Day event with a memorial flag raising, education and donor registration opportunities. Staff were dressed in blue and green attire, and blue and green treats were served. Representatives from Texas Organ Sharing Alliance, United Tissue Resources and Miracles in Sight were in attendance.

According to Ascension Providence, Donate Life is the national symbol for the cause of organ, eye and tissue donation. It features local and national activities to educate and encourage Americans to register as donors and consider living donation – as well as to celebrate those who have saved and healed lives through the gift of donation.

Ascension Providence had five donor patients in 2022. Ten organs were transplanted to recipients.