WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Go Red For Women is a national movement to help educate women about cardiovascular disease – which is their number one killer, according to Ascension Providence.

The goal is to end heart disease and stroke in women. Cardiovascular diseases in the United States kill approximately one in three women – but 80 percent of cardiac events could be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. Go Red for Women advocates for more research and education about women’s heart health.

Ascension Providence Waco held an event Friday morning – consisting of interviews with cardiologist Dr. Clay Barbin and congestive heart failure survivor Nancy Renovato, who suffered a heart attack in August 2021 at the age of 58.

Ascension Providence is also the presenting sponsor of the Go Red for Women event coming up on Saturday, February 11, at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame – located at 1108 S. University Parks Drive in Waco. Michelle and Dr. Kevin Stevenson, Director of Strategic Operations at Ascension Providence, are the community volunteer chairs of the 2023 Waco Go Red for Women event.

For more information, you can go to GoRedForWomen.