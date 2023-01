Waco (FOX 44) — Ascension Providence Waco announced its first birth of 2023 took place Sunday at 6:49 a.m.

The baby’s name is Emmitt Wayne Smith, and he weighed 6lbs, 8 ounces, and measured 20 inches in length.

Ascension Providence Waco

The parents are Taylor and Caleb Morwitz. This is their first child.

Emmitt and his mother Taylor are doing well.