Elm Mott, Tx (FOX44) – The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office reports two men have been arrested following a weekend attack on a group of people in Elm Mott. A machete was caught on video.

Deputies were called to the 200 block of 6th Street in Elm Mott on Sunday, and were met by a group of people who said they were in fear for their lives – claiming two men went after them with a large machete.

The victim told deputies that the two men got into an argument with them, and one of them produced a large machete and started swinging it at the victim – yelling that he was going to kill them.

An arrest affidavit stated that the second man then took up the machete and began to swing it at them. One of the witnesses on the scene recorded the incident on her personal cell phone and provided it to the deputies.

The affidavit stated that deputies were able to identify the men from the video as 59-year-old Juan Jesus Martinez Chavarria, and 41-year-old Miguel Angel Guevara Sanchez.

Both men were found, taken into custody and booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Additionally, Sanchez Guevara was named in an immigration detainer.

They both remained in the McLennan County Jail on Tuesday.