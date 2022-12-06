WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An event created to celebrate, empower and develop female leaders in the Waco community is making its return.

The Greater Waco Chamber will host the Leading Waco Women Serving Summit and ATHENA Leadership Award Presentation this Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the Waco Convention Center – located at 100 Washington Avenue. The four finalists will participate in a panel, and then one of them will receive the 2022 ATHENA Leadership Award.

The four finalists are:

Deidra Emerson, City of Waco

Carolyn Haferkamp, Central National Bank

Becky Kramm, L3Harris

Tyrha M. Lindsey-Warren, PhD, MBA, Baylor University

The Serving Summit will conclude the 2022 Leading Waco Women Series. The program will also include a keynote presentation from Shannon Sedgwick Davis – a Baylor Law School graduate, CEO of Bridgeway Foundation and the author of To Stop a Warlord.

The annual series provides professional development opportunities through half-day conferences, keynote speakers, panel discussions and networking. Each summit in the Leading Waco Women Series is focused on the three components of leadership – serving, empowering and mentoring. The Greater Waco Chamber celebrated the inaugural Leading Waco Women Summit in November 2018 with the presentation of Waco’s first-ever ATHENA Leadership Award.

For more information, you can go here.