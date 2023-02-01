Waco (FOX 44) — Police in Waco are warning people against unnecessary travel as more sleet and freezing rain moved into the area Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley posted on Facebook that areas around Lakeshore Dr., I-35, Waco Dr. over Hwy 77, and the Herring and MLK bridges are particularly dangerous.

According to the TX DOT road conditions map, most roads in Central Texas are covered in ice.

Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint’s forecast calls for the high on Wednesday to reach 32, which is both the freezing and melting point. That means conditions won’t get better until Thursday.

Shipley says if you must go out, drive slowly and carefully. Give yourself and everyone around you extra time to arrive alive.