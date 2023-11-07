Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Waco Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a woman Tuesday morning on I-35.

Officers say around 8 a.m., an 18-wheeler hit a woman near the northbound exit of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. A Justice of the Peace pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The crash shut down part of I-35 for three hours while crews cleared the scene.

While the woman’s family has been notified, her name has not been released at this time.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.