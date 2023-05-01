WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Cameron Park Zoo has welcomed a new baby!

The Zoo’s male and female Dik-Diks, Velcro and Hinata, welcomed their baby on April 19. Hinata who is one year and four months old, while Velcro just turned four years old. This family belongs to the Kirk’s Dik-Dik species.

The City of Waco says this is the first time the Cameron Park Zoo has successfully bred this species of Dik-Dik. The Zoo previously managed Gunther’s Dik-Dik, and the last Gunther’s calf was born at the Zoo in 2003.

This new calf’s birth was based on a Species Survival Plan (SSP) breeding recommendation and the collaborative work zoos do to maintain a genetically diverse and selfsustaining population of a particular species in captivity.

The City says visitors can now see the new calf – who is on exhibit with her mother.