McLennan County, Tx (FOX44) – A 52-year-old woman was being held in the McLennan County Jail on charges of injury to a child after parents of a six-month-old child reported actions they captured with a “nanny cam.”

Following an investigation, deputies arrested Angelica Bunch. The arrest affidavit stated deputies were given the information on April 5 – after the parents of the child became alarmed at what they saw in the video.

Investigators stated in the affidavit that on viewing the video, they saw a woman lean over the crib with her arm moving forward just out of camera view – with a loud smack heard and the child crying out.

In another video, the investigator stated in the affidavit showing a woman picking up the child by her right arm from a swing with the child beginning to cry. The investigator stated in the affidavit stated they believed the child sustained bodily injury as the result of the handling of the child.

A warrant for Bunch was obtained, and she was booked into the jail. Jail records indicate she posted bond and was released on Thursday.