WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Cameron Park Zoo has a new baby!

The City of Waco posted on social media Wednesday that a baby squirrel monkey was born on July 1st. The baby monkey has not been named, and was born to Corazon – a first-time mother.



(Courtesy: City of Waco)

The City says that the new mother and her child are doing well. They can be seen in the Zoo’s South America exhibit, and they are looking forward to visitors!