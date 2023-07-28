WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Kids and teens in the Waco community have a chance to get the supplies they need for a successful start to the school year!

The third annual Back to School Bash will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Richland Mall, located at 6001 W. Waco Drive. The event is free and open to the public.

For this year, clear backpacks will be provided along with normal backpacks. This is due to area school districts implementing a new clear backpack policy. The backpacks will be filled with supplies such as paper, notebooks, pencils, crayons, folders and more!

Eye screenings, immunizations and haircuts will also be available. The child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a backpack.

Waco PD would like to thank the Richland Mall for hosting the event this year, plus the donors and vendors who have helped make this event possible.