HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The school year is back in full swing, along with plenty of fun activities within the Midway Independent School District!

Here is a rundown of some key events coming up this month, courtesy of Director of Communications Traci Marlin:

Wednesday, August 10:

Fish Camp (the freshman orientation) at Midway High School, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Midway High School, 8200 Mars Drive in Waco

Thursday, August 11:

Ribbon-Cutting for Horizons Program and Technology Center at 2 p.m.

Midway ISD Information Technology Center, 109 W. Panther Way in Hewitt

Ribbon-Cutting for Midway High School CTE Wing at 2:45 p.m.

Midway High School, 8200 Mars Drive in Waco

Friday, August 12:

Convocation Pep Rally for staff at 2:40 p.m.

Midway High School, 8200 Mars Drive in Waco (enter through Arena doors on backside of school)

Football home scrimmage at Panther Stadium

Saturday, August 13:

This is the first year of Water Polo as a UIL sport in Texas. Midway High School is hosting a home Water Polo Tournament from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Midway plays at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.)

Waco Family YMCA, Harvey Drive in Waco

Monday, August 15:

Ribbon-Cutting for River Valley Middle School at 2:45 p.m.

River Valley Middle School, 4750 Speegleville Road in Waco/McGregor (park on right side of school)

Tuesday, August 16:

Ribbon-Cutting for Chapel Park Elementary at 2:45 p.m.

Chapel Park Elementary School, 9400 Chapel Road in Waco

Ribbon-Cutting for Park Hill Elementary at 4:30 p.m.

Park Hill Elementary School, 700 Ritchie Road in Hewitt

Friday, August 26:

First home football game, including pep rally during the day (time TBD)