HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The school year is back in full swing, along with plenty of fun activities within the Midway Independent School District!
Here is a rundown of some key events coming up this month, courtesy of Director of Communications Traci Marlin:
Wednesday, August 10:
Fish Camp (the freshman orientation) at Midway High School, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Midway High School, 8200 Mars Drive in Waco
Thursday, August 11:
Ribbon-Cutting for Horizons Program and Technology Center at 2 p.m.
Midway ISD Information Technology Center, 109 W. Panther Way in Hewitt
Ribbon-Cutting for Midway High School CTE Wing at 2:45 p.m.
Midway High School, 8200 Mars Drive in Waco
Friday, August 12:
Convocation Pep Rally for staff at 2:40 p.m.
Midway High School, 8200 Mars Drive in Waco (enter through Arena doors on backside of school)
Football home scrimmage at Panther Stadium
Saturday, August 13:
This is the first year of Water Polo as a UIL sport in Texas. Midway High School is hosting a home Water Polo Tournament from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Midway plays at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.)
Waco Family YMCA, Harvey Drive in Waco
Monday, August 15:
Ribbon-Cutting for River Valley Middle School at 2:45 p.m.
River Valley Middle School, 4750 Speegleville Road in Waco/McGregor (park on right side of school)
Tuesday, August 16:
Ribbon-Cutting for Chapel Park Elementary at 2:45 p.m.
Chapel Park Elementary School, 9400 Chapel Road in Waco
Ribbon-Cutting for Park Hill Elementary at 4:30 p.m.
Park Hill Elementary School, 700 Ritchie Road in Hewitt
Friday, August 26:
First home football game, including pep rally during the day (time TBD)